/ Seamus Bellamy / 8:00 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

Shut in sounds: Oysterband—Early Days of a Better Nation

When we finally come out of this terrifying situation that the world has found itself embroiled in, the very best we can hope for is to become a better people than we were before COVID-19 struck, forcing us away from one another.

We'll have to work for it, but it's achievable.