Some very weird stock photos

deMilked posted a fine selection of the "50 Weirdest Stock Photos You Won’t Be Able To Unsee." Many more at Bored Panda's archival post "177 Completely WTF Stock Photos You Won’t Be Able To Unsee." And for a constant stream, there's always r/WTFStockPhotos!
Director and actor Wes Tank drops some Dr. Seuss knowledge over Dr. Dre instrumentals. From Fox in Sox by Dr. Seuss: When a fox is in the bottle where the tweetle beetles battle with their paddles in a puddle on a noodle-eating poodle, THIS is what they call… …a tweetle beetle noodle poodle bottled paddled […]
M*A*S*H, which aired from 1972 to 1983, was one of the greatest TV comedy-dramas ever. Here, the team at the 4077th address the COVID-19 situation. Edited by Frank Vaccarriello. (via Laughing Squid)
This ‘rona GIF has me screaming.
Been noodling around with a podcast idea for…what, years now? Well, it’s time to get serious, people. There is no time like right now to work out all the logistics of turning your marinating idea into an actual real, profitable podcast. And no, that isn’t a mistake. It could actually be a profitable enterprise. According […]
Almost all of us enjoy the idea of having some live plants in our homes. Unfortunately, some of us who would like to think we have a green thumb really only have hands of death when it comes to our unsuspecting flora friends. And the number 1 killer of innocent house plants? Overwatering. Oh, and […]
Even in their well-stocked pantry of digital goodies, Illustrator might be the most stealthily powerful app that Adobe’s popular Creative Cloud offers. As the go-to platform to create virtually any scalable vector graphic project, its versatility is mostly unmatched, even by its more famous sibling Adobe Photoshop. Of course, learning how to harness all that […]