Trump bizarrely orders halt to W.H.O. funding amid coronavirus pandemic

During a coronavirus task force briefing, America learned today that impeached and manifestly unfit U.S. President Donald Trump has just ordered a halt to funding for the World Health Organization.

Donald Trump suspends US funding to World Health Org, says the organisation ‘failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable’ #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/u35cy4I3iy — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) April 14, 2020

He made this bizarre decision amid growing criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, even from members of his own party.

As the world is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, Trump says the admin is halting US funding to WHO pending a review. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 14, 2020

This is such a win for China. https://t.co/v21SKAS4gz — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) April 14, 2020

BREAKING: Trump tonight said he would halt funding to the World Health Organization while his administration reviews the group’s response to the coronavirus pandemichttps://t.co/s2MNAysJRf — POLITICO (@politico) April 14, 2020