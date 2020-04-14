/ Xeni Jardin / 3:48 pm Tue Apr 14, 2020

Trump bizarrely orders halt to W.H.O. funding amid coronavirus pandemic

During a coronavirus task force briefing, America learned today that impeached and manifestly unfit U.S. President Donald Trump has just ordered a halt to funding for the World Health Organization.

He made this bizarre decision amid growing criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, even from members of his own party.