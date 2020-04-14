/ David Pescovitz / 9:23 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

Video tour of the Andy Warhol retrospective at the Tate Modern

The Tate Modern has installed a massive Andy Warhol retrospective exhibition. Unfortunately nobody is allowed in to see it. In this video, Tate curators Gregor Muir and Fiontán Moran take us through the exhibit and "discuss Warhol through the lens of the immigrant story, his LGBTQI identity and concerns with death and religion."