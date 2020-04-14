/ Carla Sinclair / 11:36 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

Watch: This poor Amazon delivery person doesn't notice their truck sneaking away

Idiots outside of cars? Poor guy from r/IdiotsInCars

With Amazon's near-impossible push for speediness, it's no wonder this driver didn't take the extra second to put on the emergency brake. Still, while horrible for the worker, the end of this Ring video looks like a live-action version of a scene from an old Looney Tunes cartoon.