/ Xeni Jardin / 3:24 pm Tue Apr 14, 2020

Pro Wrestling shows are 'essential business' in coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders

Oh, yes this is real. Florida has officially declared WWE pro wrestling shows an 'essential business' that must be allowed to continue to operate during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“People have been starved for content ... we're watching, like, reruns from the early 2000s,” Florida's Republican and Trump-aligned governor Ron DeSantis said today about his decision to classify live professional wrestling shows as an “essential service” for Floridians during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Peak Florida Man.