/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:27 am Wed Apr 15, 2020

A bunch of live crabs broke out of a box on a luggage carousel and hilarity ensued

The person who posted this video to YouTube said, "I was waiting for my suitcase at Lynden Pindling International Airport in the Bahamas when one of the iceboxes opened when falling down with the suitcases. People blocked and caught the crabs."

<em>Image: YouTube</em>