A good way to spend time in lockdown: hand-lettering exercises

I've been a great admirer of the design work of House Industries since the early 90s. They're famous for their logos and font designs (like the one they did for Jimmy Kimmel's show). I just got my copy of the brand new House Industries Lettering Manual and I'm looking forward to doing the exercises in the book.

The book itself is beautifully designed, and makes great use of hand-lettered type as a design element for the book. (I love self referentiality like that.)