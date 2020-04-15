/ Xeni Jardin / 12:28 pm Wed Apr 15, 2020

Crafting a leather-bound 'spellbook' with traditional bookbinding techniques

“I made this huge leather bound "spellbook" with traditional bookbinding techniques,” says Nerdforge7 of NERDFORGE, on IMGUR. What an amazing project.

Below, step-by-step 'Making of' shots.

Maybe the best step-by-step creative thread I've ever seen on IMGUR. Outstanding.

