Drifting in Japan, 1990s edition

To the uplifting eternal disco of Miki Matsubara [Amazon], talented drivers drift their boxy early-1990s automobiles around the curves and corners of Japan.
The Russian gearheads of Garage 54 outfitted a car with nine mufflers to almost entirely dampen the exhaust system. While you may not hear this Max Max mobile coming, it’s still hard to miss.
I prefer this to the real thing. The cartoon fun is infectious and, well, nobody dies. More thrills at 3Dbotmaker, home to 1:64 Diecast Sports Action Racing! (Jalopnik)
Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, just tweeted images of the new Batmobile and it looks like a souped-up 1970s muscle car. Less military, more Mopar. Nice ride, Bruce.
