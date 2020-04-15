/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:11 am Wed Apr 15, 2020

How Animal Crossing is modeled on 18th century debt-based Japanese villages

Naomi Clark is on the faculty of New York University's game Center. In this video she talks about how Tom Nook, the leader of the island communities in Animal Crossing, is much like the leader of an 18th-century Japanese village, who is task with managing communal debt.

Image: Nintendo