If "Mr. Brightside" was a B-52s song

This delightful cover was released a while ago, but I only just discovered it via Vanyland.
The 3-song EP by the B-69s also includes B-52-esque covers of Billie Eilish's "bad guy" and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which are all just as fun. I'm just a big fan of anything "Mr. Brightside."
Image: raph_ph / Flickr (CC 2.0)
Jeremy Hunter A.K.A. Ska Tune Network is on a mission to make ska covers of everything. No exceptions. Like the Borg, ska will assimilate all. The latest — victim? Beneficiary? — of their quest is SUPER MARIO: OTHERWORLD, a popular ROM hack of the original Super Mario World for Super Nintendo. And this time, they […]
“Fairytale of New York” is, unequivocally, the best Christmas song. Because it’s actually a bleak story about the false veneer of holiday spirit as a metaphor for the soul-crushing deceptions of the so-called “American Dream” that leads people to hatred, drug abuse, and worse … and still returns for one more rousing chorus. In short, […]
Hungarian pianist Peter Bence covers popular songs by performers like Sia, Queen (check out his “Don’t Stop Me Now”), and The Beatles. His latest cover is “Beat It” by Michael Jackson and it might well be the most chipper version of it I’ve ever heard. Absolutely delightful! (The Awesomer)
