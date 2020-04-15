/ Thom Dunn / 7:19 am Wed Apr 15, 2020

If "Mr. Brightside" was a B-52s song

This delightful cover was released a while ago, but I only just discovered it via Vanyland.

 

The 3-song EP by the B-69s also includes B-52-esque covers of Billie Eilish's "bad guy" and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which are all just as fun. I'm just a big fan of anything "Mr. Brightside."

Image: raph_ph / Flickr (CC 2.0)

 