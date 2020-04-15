Scooter sharing companies got clobbered by the pandemic

Yesterday's New York Times article about how people's spending patterns have changed because of the pandemic isn't too surprising. Grocery sales are up, due to a combination of panic buying and the fact that people aren't going to restaurants nearly as much as they had been. Other spelling areas that have increased our gaming, food delivery, video streaming, and alcohol. Things people are spending money on as much include fast food, fitness, apparel, hotels, airlines, and movie theaters, The worst here are taxis and scooter rideshare services, which have dropped to almost zero.
From The New York Times:
For many, working from home has meant an end to commuting. As a result, taxis, ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft, mass transit and parking services have all seen precipitous declines in sales. Scooter sharing companies like Lime and Bird, which were booming, have suffered potentially fatal blows. And with fewer cars on the road, car sales and auto parts sales are also down
Image: New York Times
The guy who runs the Nippon Wandering TV YouTube channel hopped on his bike and took a video of Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward six days after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency. The video was shot at 7:30 at night, which is usually a busy time for this area. Many of the businesses still […]
Jaz and Garry Mott of Victoria, Australia thought it would be nice to share photos of their 2019 vacation with their Facebook friends. Unfortunately, eagle-eyed police officers spotted the photos and assumed that they’d been taken during mandatory stay-at-home orders. According to The Independent the couple was met at their door by police and “were […]
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown that’s surrounding us and suffocating every moment of our lives, the GOP-controlled court system in the state of Wisconsin refused to postpone that state’s primary election, or to even respect the sudden influx in mail-in ballots from people who didn’t want to get exposed to a virus […]
In the age of smart homes, everybody wants to own the house that does everything for itself. Unfortunately, the reality is that creating a smart house usually takes a lot of work. And if you’re trying to turn a previously dumb house into a 21st century web-enabled palace of technology? That’s gonna take even more […]
Been noodling around with a podcast idea for…what, years now? Well, it’s time to get serious, people. There is no time like right now to work out all the logistics of turning your marinating idea into an actual real, profitable podcast. And no, that isn’t a mistake. It could actually be a profitable enterprise. According […]
Almost all of us enjoy the idea of having some live plants in our homes. Unfortunately, some of us who would like to think we have a green thumb really only have hands of death when it comes to our unsuspecting flora friends. And the number 1 killer of innocent house plants? Overwatering. Oh, and […]