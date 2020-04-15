Scooter sharing companies got clobbered by the pandemic

Yesterday's New York Times article about how people's spending patterns have changed because of the pandemic isn't too surprising. Grocery sales are up, due to a combination of panic buying and the fact that people aren't going to restaurants nearly as much as they had been. Other spelling areas that have increased our gaming, food delivery, video streaming, and alcohol. Things people are spending money on as much include fast food, fitness, apparel, hotels, airlines, and movie theaters, The worst here are taxis and scooter rideshare services, which have dropped to almost zero.

From The New York Times:

For many, working from home has meant an end to commuting. As a result, taxis, ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft, mass transit and parking services have all seen precipitous declines in sales. Scooter sharing companies like Lime and Bird, which were booming, have suffered potentially fatal blows. And with fewer cars on the road, car sales and auto parts sales are also down

Image: New York Times