This '80s robot watch is nifty looking

Check out these GLORIOUS images of a wonderful 1980s robot-space-tech themed watch with little pop-out mechanical arms.
There's a cool Reddit discussion about exactly what brand it is, and the consensus seems to be that it's a bad knockoff of the Kronoform watch.
From the comments:
A Kronoform would have had Takara’s name and Kronoform on the face of the watch. Kronoform was the outside Japan release of their brand Microchange which was a line of realistic items that changed into robots. One of the original toy lines Hasbro used to create the Transformers brand in 84. It included toys that would become the characters of Soundwave, Megatron, Blaster, and Perceptor.
This clip is apparently from “Malltime,” a 1987 episode of the British TV documentary program Equinox. Some insist that the woman is an actor, and that may very well be true especially given the mall is located in Los Angeles. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t also a very enthusiastic mall walker. (via r/ObscureMedia)
