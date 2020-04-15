Try this quick DIY face mask tutorial before your next run to the market

From bandannas to jock straps , people are coming up with all kinds of clever ways to make homemade face masks. Hell knows, they have the time. And so here's another really simple mask project that uses any scrap of fabric you have lying around. No jock strap required.

Getting groceries during COVID-19 maps perfectly onto Joseph Campbell's Hero's Journey Created by Mike Mccubbin, who also makes and sells comics and prints at Floating Head. Mike is currently reading Campbell’s essay book Myths, Dreams, and Religion and was clearly inspired by his own perilous trek to that nether realm known as Whole Foods. Image used with permission. Top image via Wikimedia Commons (CC 4.0). READ THE REST

Here's what's in the CDC and FEMA plan to reopen America • Trump intent on “reopening” some U.S. states within weeks, ignoring medical experts and the state’s rights the GOP is generally so concerned with. The Washington Post reports today on FEMA and CDC draft plan that enables him to do this. READ THE REST

Trump bizarrely orders halt to W.H.O. funding amid coronavirus pandemic During a coronavirus task force briefing, America learned today that impeached and manifestly unfit U.S. President Donald Trump has just ordered a halt to funding for the World Health Organization. READ THE REST

The Gimdow turns your dumb door into a smart lock In the age of smart homes, everybody wants to own the house that does everything for itself. Unfortunately, the reality is that creating a smart house usually takes a lot of work. And if you’re trying to turn a previously dumb house into a 21st century web-enabled palace of technology? That’s gonna take even more […] READ THE REST

Now is the time to launch your great podcast idea. These steps can help make it a success. Been noodling around with a podcast idea for…what, years now? Well, it’s time to get serious, people. There is no time like right now to work out all the logistics of turning your marinating idea into an actual real, profitable podcast. And no, that isn’t a mistake. It could actually be a profitable enterprise. According […] READ THE REST