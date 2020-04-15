Try this quick DIY face mask tutorial before your next run to the market

From bandannas to jock straps, people are coming up with all kinds of clever ways to make homemade face masks. Hell knows, they have the time. And so here's another really simple mask project that uses any scrap of fabric you have lying around. No jock strap required.
Created by Mike Mccubbin, who also makes and sells comics and prints at Floating Head. Mike is currently reading Campbell’s essay book Myths, Dreams, and Religion and was clearly inspired by his own perilous trek to that nether realm known as Whole Foods. Image used with permission. Top image via Wikimedia Commons (CC 4.0).
• Trump intent on “reopening” some U.S. states within weeks, ignoring medical experts and the state’s rights the GOP is generally so concerned with. The Washington Post reports today on FEMA and CDC draft plan that enables him to do this.
