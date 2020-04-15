/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:21 am Wed Apr 15, 2020

Video of a deserted-looking Tokyo after state of emergency declared

The guy who runs the Nippon Wandering TV YouTube channel hopped on his bike and took a video of Tokyo's Shinjuku ward six days after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency. The video was shot at 7:30 at night, which is usually a busy time for this area. Many of the businesses still have bright lights on but the number of pedestrians is much lower than usual.

Image: YouTube