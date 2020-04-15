Video of a deserted-looking Tokyo after state of emergency declared

The guy who runs the Nippon Wandering TV YouTube channel hopped on his bike and took a video of Tokyo's Shinjuku ward six days after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency. The video was shot at 7:30 at night, which is usually a busy time for this area. Many of the businesses still have bright lights on but the number of pedestrians is much lower than usual.

How Animal Crossing is modeled on 18th century debt-based Japanese villages Naomi Clark is on the faculty of New York University’s game Center. In this video she talks about how Tom Nook, the leader of the island communities in Animal Crossing, is much like the leader of an 18th-century Japanese village, who is task with managing communal debt. Image: Nintendo READ THE REST

People stuck at Japan's Narita airport are sleeping in $70/night cardboard boxes 海外からの帰国者、成田空港でダンボールベッド。#コロナ #成田空港 https://t.co/31Hi5PKskf pic.twitter.com/s6j8uwZwtE — みさちゃす（Misachasu） (@misachasu0209) April 9, 2020 Everyone entering Japan must be tested for coronavirus. While waiting for test results, they are welcome to stay in Narita airport’s cardboard box hotel, conveniently located next to baggage claim. The service, which was set up by the Japanese government, charges about $70 a night. […] READ THE REST

Video of desolate Tokyo streets Japan is under a state of emergency. Nippon wandering TV took an hour long bike ride through Tokyo’s Akihabara district to reveal the nearly empty streets and sidewalks. Compare to this short video of Akihabara I shot in the the summer of 2018: READ THE REST

The Gimdow turns your dumb door into a smart lock In the age of smart homes, everybody wants to own the house that does everything for itself. Unfortunately, the reality is that creating a smart house usually takes a lot of work. And if you’re trying to turn a previously dumb house into a 21st century web-enabled palace of technology? That’s gonna take even more […] READ THE REST

Now is the time to launch your great podcast idea. These steps can help make it a success. Been noodling around with a podcast idea for…what, years now? Well, it’s time to get serious, people. There is no time like right now to work out all the logistics of turning your marinating idea into an actual real, profitable podcast. And no, that isn’t a mistake. It could actually be a profitable enterprise. According […] READ THE REST