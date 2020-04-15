Russian driver encounters rare endangered Amur Tiger walking down the road (VIDEO)

I would have completely lost it.

On a road in the Far East of Russia, a driver is reported to have spotted of the world’s most endangered big cats, an Amur tiger, and captured this amazing video.

Here's that video via the Siberian Times of Russia.

A road in the Far East of Russia, a driver who kept good distance and one of the world’s most endangered big cats, an Amur tiger pic.twitter.com/Me6SHn0IlP — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) April 15, 2020

In Russia's Far East, a driver bumped into an Amur Tiger, and managed to get some decent footage. Due to a big conservation effort, there are now around 550 of the endangered cats in the wild, mostly in Russia's Primorye region. Up from about 350 in 2005. pic.twitter.com/7K5saHrXG8 — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) April 15, 2020