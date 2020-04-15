/ Xeni Jardin / 2:06 pm Wed Apr 15, 2020

Russian driver encounters rare endangered Amur Tiger walking down the road (VIDEO)

I would have completely lost it.

On a road in the Far East of Russia, a driver is reported to have spotted of the world’s most endangered big cats, an Amur tiger, and captured this amazing video.

Here's that video via the Siberian Times of Russia.