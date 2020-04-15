/ Rob Beschizza / 7:44 am Wed Apr 15, 2020

Warren endorses Biden

Elizabeth Warren today backed Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's candidate in the 2020 presidential election, capping a three-day endorsement extravaganza featuring former rival Bernie Sanders and president Barack Obama.


"Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government," Warren says. "Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American."
"That's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States," she added.