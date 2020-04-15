Warren endorses Biden

Elizabeth Warren today backed Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's candidate
in the 2020 presidential election, capping a three-day endorsement extravaganza featuring former rival Bernie Sanders
and president Barack Obama
.
"Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government," Warren says. "Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American."
"That's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States," she added.
• Trump intent on “reopening” some U.S. states within weeks, ignoring medical experts and the state’s rights the GOP is generally so concerned with. The Washington Post reports today on FEMA and CDC draft plan that enables him to do this.
“FACEBOOK already paid $238,000 in 2018 to resolve a previous dispute over political advertising in Washington state.”
“Hi everybody!”
In the age of smart homes, everybody wants to own the house that does everything for itself. Unfortunately, the reality is that creating a smart house usually takes a lot of work. And if you’re trying to turn a previously dumb house into a 21st century web-enabled palace of technology? That’s gonna take even more […]
Been noodling around with a podcast idea for…what, years now? Well, it’s time to get serious, people. There is no time like right now to work out all the logistics of turning your marinating idea into an actual real, profitable podcast. And no, that isn’t a mistake. It could actually be a profitable enterprise. According […]
Almost all of us enjoy the idea of having some live plants in our homes. Unfortunately, some of us who would like to think we have a green thumb really only have hands of death when it comes to our unsuspecting flora friends. And the number 1 killer of innocent house plants? Overwatering. Oh, and […]