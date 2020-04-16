/ Carla Sinclair / 11:17 am Thu Apr 16, 2020

Australian mayor caught on camera drinking in public just hours after he warned public to stay at home

A few hours after a mayor in Australia told everyone via Facebook to keep washing their hands, social distancing, and staying at home, the gentleman was fined (USD) $1,043 for chatting with a group of people on a sidewalk. In other words, for not following his own rules on social distancing. Police also issued him a warning for drinking in public.

Oops. Mayor Tony Herbert apologized for his "mistake."

"I realize that I had inadvertently breached the new laws to keep the community safe. I am genuinely sorry for my actions."

