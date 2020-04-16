Boston-area police warn locals to wear pants outside

A Boston-area police department issued a request to locals to remember to wear pants when picking up their mail, but the posting appears to have someone in particular in mind.
"You know who you are," Taneytown police wrote on Facebook. "This is your last warning."
Want to avoid being seen by person-recognizing camera systems? Wear a shirt printed with a complex, confusing image that looks like a mangled JPG of a crowd scene. The bright adversarial pattern, which a human viewer can darn-near see from space, renders the wearer invisible to the software looking at him. … Code does not […]
This is the creation of avant-garde fashion designer Arnold Putra, claimed to be made with an ethically-sourced human child spine and alligator tongue leather. Unfortunately, it’s been memory holed since Twitter found it. Fortunately, the memory holers always forget about the Bing Cache. The ARNOLD PUTRA alligator tongue and human spine bag has been ethically […]
French conglomerate LVMH — owner of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Christian Dior, and other luxury brands — is converting its perfume production lines to crank out hand sanitizer. And no, they won’t be selling high ticket hand sanitizer bottles in their boutiques. “These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities,” the […]
