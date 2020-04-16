Erik Satie's "Gymnopédies," as performed by a choir of animals

The Cats & friends Choir is proud to present their first interpretation of Erik Satie's Gymnopédies. The three movements of this deep and soulful piece have been virtually recorded by more than 500 enthusiastic participants in isolation from their homes and farms.
00:00 Gymnopédie 1: Slowly and painfully 02:54 Gymnopédie 2: Slowly and sadly 05:05 Gymnopédie 3: Slowly and gravely
