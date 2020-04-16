Erik Satie's "Gymnopédies," as performed by a choir of animals

French classical musician Florent Ghys brings us what might very well be the silliest cover of Erik Satie's "Gymnopédies."

The Cats & friends Choir is proud to present their first interpretation of Erik Satie's Gymnopédies. The three movements of this deep and soulful piece have been virtually recorded by more than 500 enthusiastic participants in isolation from their homes and farms.

00:00 Gymnopédie 1: Slowly and painfully

02:54 Gymnopédie 2: Slowly and sadly

05:05 Gymnopédie 3: Slowly and gravely