/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 8:28 am Thu Apr 16, 2020

Erik Satie's "Gymnopédies," as performed by a choir of animals

French classical musician Florent Ghys brings us what might very well be the silliest cover of Erik Satie's "Gymnopédies."

The Cats & friends Choir is proud to present their first interpretation of Erik Satie's Gymnopédies. The three movements of this deep and soulful piece have been virtually recorded by more than 500 enthusiastic participants in isolation from their homes and farms.

00:00 Gymnopédie 1: Slowly and painfully
02:54 Gymnopédie 2: Slowly and sadly
05:05 Gymnopédie 3: Slowly and gravely

Bravo, critters!

screengrab via YouTube