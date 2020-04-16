/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:43 am Thu Apr 16, 2020

How does a $40 Yeti bucket stand up against a $2 hardware store version?

A white plastic bucket manufactured by Yeti cost $40. If you want a lid you will pay an additional $30. That $70 for a bucket and a lid if my math is correct. On the other hand, you can buy a standard white plastic bucket with lid at a hardware store for a couple of dollars. This video compares the functionality of the two buckets. Which one do you think will turn out to be the better bucket?