Led Zeppelin's "Ramble On" -- what makes this song great?

Speaking of one of the Internet's coolest music teachers, Rick Beato... in the most recent episode of his "What Makes This Song Great?," he breaks down Led Zeppelin's rock classic, "Ramble On," from Led Zeppelin II.
While Rick's channel is clearly targeted at fellow musicians and students of music, even a failed guitar player and crappy drummer like myself can find real satisfaction in these song deconstructions. If nothing else, it's great to hear the isolated song elements and how they all come together. And years of watching Rick's channel has definitely deepened my understanding of musical composition and studio recording.
Like a lot of content creators, Rick's channel has been running afoul of YouTube and record company IP take-down bots. This video got blocked and then it was mysteriously unblocked. This may have been thanks to members of Led Zeppelin themselves, along with others, complaining on Twitter. So, watch it while you can. And if it disappears again, you can catch it on Rick's Instagram feed.
For sale: Boleskine House, occultist Aleister Crowley’s infamous digs on the shores of Loch Ness in Scotland that Jimmy Page later owned. The Georgian home, sitting on 9.3 hectares (22.9 acres), burned in 2015 but the exterior walls remain. The real estate agent is open to bids over £200,000. According to the sales materials, “The […]
Boy, oh boy, if this Helios console could talk, it would have some serious stories to tell. Not only did Led Zeppelin use it to record their now-classic hit “Stairway to Heaven,” but many other musical artists have recorded on it too. Now, it will be sold to the highest bidder (it’s expected to fetch […]
A new trial will be held in a copyright dispute over Led Zeppelin’s hit song ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ An earlier trial ruled in the band’s favor, but an appeals court has now ruled the judge in that trial gave misleading information to jurors.
