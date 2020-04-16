Look at these photos and videos of armed men protesting the lockdown in Michigan

Some people in Michigan are angry that their governor has issued a statewide stay at home order. A few North Carolinians are protesting as well. Their solution is to go into the streets with MAGA hats, Confederate flags, and assault weapons and yell about their desire to "lock her up."

They are also waving "live free or die" banners. Do they realize that "or" is not XOR?

This looks like a still from a horror movie. It's not. It's yesterday outside the Ohio Statehouse. Incredible shot by @joshuabickel pic.twitter.com/wZFye9YTCX — Shawn Mitchell (@shecky218) April 14, 2020

Chants of “recall Whitmer,” “USA” and “lock her up” outside Michigan Capitol. #OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/7Q7niiNFUF — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) April 15, 2020

Image: YouTube