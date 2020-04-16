Look at these photos and videos of armed men protesting the lockdown in Michigan

Some people in Michigan are angry that their governor has issued a statewide stay at home order. A few North Carolinians are protesting as well. Their solution is to go into the streets with MAGA hats, Confederate flags, and assault weapons and yell about their desire to "lock her up."
They are also waving "live free or die" banners. Do they realize that "or" is not XOR?
These fine folks protesting the lockdown in Michigan from r/cringepics
Image: YouTube
A few hours after a mayor in Australia told everyone via Facebook to keep washing their hands, social distancing, and staying at home, the gentleman was fined (USD) $1,043 for chatting with a group of people on a sidewalk. In other words, for not following his own rules on social distancing. Police also issued him […]
Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, and Thomas R. Carper have sent a letter to the White House Designated Agency Ethics Official, titled ‘Ensure COVID-19 Decisions Serve the American Public, Not President Trump’s & Jared Kushner’s Financial Interests.
The New York Times created a 3-D simulation of what happens to the droplets that are expelled when a person coughs or sneezes. Six feet seems to be the absolute minimum distance to stay away from someone. The droplets can travel up to 26 feet away from the source, and can remain suspended for up […]
