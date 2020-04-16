New York Times' 3-D simulation shows the importance of social distancing

The New York Times created a 3-D simulation of what happens to the droplets that are expelled when a person coughs or sneezes. Six feet seems to be the absolute minimum distance to stay away from someone. The droplets can travel up to 26 feet away from the source, and can remain suspended for up to 20 minutes.

The end of this article has a link to an augmented reality smart phone app you can use when you are shopping for groceries. The app shows an imaginary 6 foot radius circle around you.

Image: New York Times