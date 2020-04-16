Oreo introduces kawaii cookies for spring

Super kawaii pink-and-green Sakura Matcha Oreos exist for a limited time. As do not-quite-as-kawaii Oolong Peach ones. The catch? They're only available in Hong Kong. Boo! They sure are cute though.

