/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 3:42 pm Thu Apr 16, 2020

Oreo introduces kawaii cookies for spring

Super kawaii pink-and-green Sakura Matcha Oreos exist for a limited time. As do not-quite-as-kawaii Oolong Peach ones. The catch? They're only available in Hong Kong. Boo! They sure are cute though.

(localiiz)

images via localiiz