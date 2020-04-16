Oreo introduces kawaii cookies for spring

Super kawaii pink-and-green Sakura Matcha Oreos exist for a limited time. As do not-quite-as-kawaii Oolong Peach ones. The catch? They're only available in Hong Kong. Boo! They sure are cute though.
(localiiz)
images via localiiz
In 1988, I worked in a toy store and quickly became annoyed by all the requests for the Snuggle bear. But this I can tolerate. For a moment anyway.
For a group gallery show titled, “The Kingdom of Specimens,” longtime fave Hiné Mizushima created these delightful felt paramecia.
Here’s something you don’t see every day: a Hello Kitty earthquake hood. I mean, I know that Sanrio will put Kitty White (her full name) on just about anything but I didn’t know that earthquake hoods even existed. In Japan schoolgirls keep special fire-proof “disaster hoods” at the desks to protect their heads in case […]
