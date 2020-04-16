Quarantined family re-creates 1981 Journey video shot by shot

Zero reason to be "bored" out there, people. Take inspiration from the Heller family who made --in their "spare time" -- a shot-by-shot recreation of Journey's "Separate Ways" music video! It's SO GOOD.
TODAY:
The lip-sync performance, which was shot entirely on iPhones in Maple Valley, Washington, stars Steven and Jana Heller and their children, Lily, 15, Jackson, 14, Asher, 12, and Violet, 9...
The Hellers worked hard to nail every move — including the legendary air keyboard and four-person head turn. On Facebook, Steven wrote that they "copied 100% shot for shot."
“We wanted to be able to 10 years from now, say, ‘Remember when we were stuck in our home and we did this crazy thing and it was so much fun?’” Steven said.
(Geek Girl Authority)
screengrab via Vimeo
View this post on Instagram I did a Weird Al of Friday I’m in Love because I get sad every Tuesday // #alainalynnemusic #thecure A post shared by ALAINA LYNNE // (@thealainalynne) on Apr 7, 2020 at 5:53pm PDT My friend Alaina Lynne is a singer-songwriter and a visual artist. She posted this on Instagram […]
I’ve never really understood the modern concept of “owning a town” — other than, ya know, terrible wannabe feudal lords. But thanks a Reddit AMA this week, I’ve got a better idea of what exactly goes into owning and rebuilding up a deserted ghost town. Brent Underwood recently purchased the abandoned 22-building town of Cerro […]
This is a wonderful thing. Author and Librarian Joel A. Sutherland posted this video, with the following message, on Twitter: Social Isolation, Day 23 Kids: We’re booooored! What can we do? Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once? Me: How great is that?! […]
Paralysis by analysis. It’s the phenomenon that happens when you’re so stuck on thinking through all the ramifications of your actions that you don’t actually take action in the first place. That can happen with all this free time you’re spending stuck inside your house. With literally every home-bound option available to you, it’s easy […]
While many people are taking this strange “time off” to unplug, decompress, and practice mindfulness, some instead are making the most of their extra hours to tackle goals ranging from odd jobs, like finally fixing that leaky shower head, to lifelong dreams—like actually writing that book they’ve always wanted to. If you fancy yourself a […]
Back in the day, sometime after the first assumed vaporizer invention but before modern e-cigarettes were a thing, people used to use lighters to smoke solids instead of batteries to smoke liquids. Wild, right? Well, if retro vibes are your kind of thing or if you simply prefer herbs, flowers, and resins to cartridges of […]