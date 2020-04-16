Sweary truckers observe paper mill explosion

This dashcam video captures the moment a paper mill exploded in Maine. ( Previously .) No-one was hurt, according to reports , but the driver's radio was on and captured nearby truckers' sweary reactions to the unfolding disaster.

