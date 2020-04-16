/ Xeni Jardin / 10:26 am Thu Apr 16, 2020

Tommy Boy and First Blood actor Brian Dennehy has died

Actor Brian Dennehy, best known for his role in the movies 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood', has died.

He was 81.

The Golden Globe and Tony award winner's career spanned 50 years on stage and screen.

Above, one of the great scenes with Dennehy and Chris Farley in 'Tommy Boy.'