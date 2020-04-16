Tommy Boy and First Blood actor Brian Dennehy has died

Actor Brian Dennehy, best known for his role in the movies 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood', has died.

He was 81.

The Golden Globe and Tony award winner's career spanned 50 years on stage and screen.

Above, one of the great scenes with Dennehy and Chris Farley in 'Tommy Boy.'

BREAKING: Brian Dennehy, "Tommy Boy" and "First Blood" star, dies at 81 https://t.co/jB9HNqq78E — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy Dies: Versatile Veteran Actor Was 81 https://t.co/mcG1ko9btR pic.twitter.com/gsfJYJdUYl — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 16, 2020

A few years ago, I talked to Brian Dennehy about some of his most memorable and beloved roles. He was a gentleman and a scholar. RIP. https://t.co/GayL0kQQBo — Marah Eakin (@marahe) April 16, 2020

what woud Brian Dennehy do? pic.twitter.com/injnTuzTwF — Dan Nathan (@RiskReversal) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy, a Tony-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor, lover of Chicago theater, and the nation’s leading interpreter of the tragedies of Eugene O’Neill, died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. He was 81. https://t.co/5w4us17qCn — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy was such a terrific, talented actor. I only met him once. I asked him to sign a SILVERADO cowboy hat they gave us at the premiere. I only had a ballpoint pen and it didn't register on the hat's surface. He said, "Well, at least it's not a check." R.I.P., sir. pic.twitter.com/wDe52cvGJC — Charles de Lauzirika (@Lauzirika) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy was one of the greats. I was lucky to see him in Death of a Salesman on Broadway – such a wonderful performance. RIP. pic.twitter.com/l7ukDJIg5c — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) April 16, 2020