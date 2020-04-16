U.S. weekly jobless claims 5,245,000 last week

5.2 million more Americans joined the ranks of the jobless, as the coronavirus crisis continues to decimate the economy.
Economists had predicted that this week's loss would be roughly 5.1 million.
We're now at well over 22 million Americans who have filed for unemployment over the last 5 weeks.
In just one month, all jobs gained since the 2008 U.S. financial crisis ("Great Recession") have been wiped out.
Weekly jobless claims, past month, for the week ending:
March 14th: 282,000 March 21st: 3.3 Million March 28th: 6.9 Million April 4th: 6.6 Million April 11th: 5.2 Million
More than 20 million Americans have been made unemployed by the pandemic.
