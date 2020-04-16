/ Xeni Jardin / 5:31 am Thu Apr 16, 2020

U.S. weekly jobless claims 5,245,000 last week

[CDC]

5.2 million more Americans joined the ranks of the jobless, as the coronavirus crisis continues to decimate the economy.

Economists had predicted that this week's loss would be roughly 5.1 million.

We're now at well over 22 million Americans who have filed for unemployment over the last 5 weeks.

In just one month, all jobs gained since the 2008 U.S. financial crisis ("Great Recession") have been wiped out.