/ David Pescovitz / 9:30 am Fri Apr 17, 2020

And another surprise stunner from Bob Dylan!

"I sleep with life and death in the same bed." Two weeks ago, the great Bob Dylan released his first new song in eight years, "Murder Most Foul," a beautiful ballad about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Today, he surprised us with the stunning "I Contain Multitudes."

I’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones
And them British bad boys, the Rolling Stones
I go right to the edge, I go right to the end
I go right where all things lost are made good again
I sing the songs of experience like William Blake
I have no apologies to make
Everything flowing all at the same time
I live on a boulevard of crime
I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods
I contain multitudes