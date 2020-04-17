And another surprise stunner from Bob Dylan!

I’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones And them British bad boys, the Rolling Stones I go right to the edge, I go right to the end I go right where all things lost are made good again I sing the songs of experience like William Blake I have no apologies to make Everything flowing all at the same time I live on a boulevard of crime I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods I contain multitudes

"I sleep with life and death in the same bed." Two weeks ago, the great Bob Dylan released his first new song in eight years, " Murder Most Foul ," a beautiful ballad about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Today, he surprised us with the stunning "I Contain Multitudes."

Paul McCartney tells Howard Stern why he thinks The Beatles were better than the Rolling Stones Paul McCartney is admittedly biased, but here he is on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday explaining why he thinks The Beatles were a better band than the Rolling Stones. “Their stuff is rooted in the blues. When they’re kinda writing stuff, it’s to do with the blues, y’know. We had a little more influences[…] […] READ THE REST

This livestream of The Tallest Man On Earth performing "The Wild Hunt" is utterly delightful Every musician has been trying their hand at livestreaming from quarantine. But of all the ones I’ve watched, none of them have filled me with as much joy as Swedish folk singer/songwriter Kristian Matsson AKA The Tallest Man On Earth celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album, The Wild Hunt. There’s so much to love […] READ THE REST

Your passwords are the key to you. Keeper Unlimited Password Manager makes sure they stay with you. If you write down passwords, use easily crackable passwords like your birthday or recycle the same ones over and over…you’re doing it all wrong. We get it…because remembering several dozen passwords for all your personal and professional logins, accounts and websites is borderline madness. But trust us. You’re leaving yourself open to disaster. And we […] READ THE REST

This precision multi cooker has all of the features of a Sous Vide without the massive price tag For those who have spent years lamenting the fact that they never seem to have any time for simple pleasures like putting together a home-cooked meal…we introduce you to home quarantine. Granted, this probably isn’t the way you wanted to find your way back to the kitchen, but while you’ve got this time, maybe you […] READ THE REST