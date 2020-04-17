Coronavirus has killed 150,000 people worldwide, as of today

A Reuters calculation published today shows that more than 150,000 have died of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes.

From Reuters:

The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000. It took another eight days to go from 100,000 to 150,000.

The death toll is still far short of the so-called Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and is estimated to have killed more than 20 million people by the time it petered out in 1920.