/ Xeni Jardin / 1:24 pm Fri Apr 17, 2020

Coronavirus has killed 150,000 people worldwide, as of today

IMAGE: From Iran’s official state FARS news agency, a doctor in Tehran treats a patient with coronavirus-related illness.

A Reuters calculation published today shows that more than 150,000 have died of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes.

From Reuters:

The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000. It took another eight days to go from 100,000 to 150,000.

The death toll is still far short of the so-called Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and is estimated to have killed more than 20 million people by the time it petered out in 1920.

Oh, give it time, and Trump. More here, and there's an interactive graphic here that shows how steep that hockey stick climbed in the United States. Every number was a human being, with family members and friends and others who loved and cared about them.