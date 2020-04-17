/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:45 am Fri Apr 17, 2020

Get these facemasks with Coop's art

The great Coop is selling facemasks emblazoned with his fantastic illustrations. They're being sold at cost, And "100% of the net proceeds that Threadless earns for each face mask is being donated to med share, up to a $100,000 maximum donation." [Before clicking on the link please note that some of the illustrations are NSFW and are suitable for adult intellectuals only.]

[via Pluralistic]