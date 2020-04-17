Get these facemasks with Coop's art

The great Coop is selling facemasks emblazoned with his fantastic illustrations. They're being sold at cost, And "100% of the net proceeds that Threadless earns for each face mask is being donated to med share, up to a $100,000 maximum donation." [Before clicking on the link please note that some of the illustrations are NSFW and are suitable for adult intellectuals only.]

And another surprise stunner from Bob Dylan! “I sleep with life and death in the same bed.” Two weeks ago, the great Bob Dylan released his first new song in eight years, “Murder Most Foul,” a beautiful ballad about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Today, he surprised us with the stunning “I Contain Multitudes.” I’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana […] READ THE REST

Why Warhol painted soup cans In 1962, Andy Warhol exhibited his famous Campbell’s Soup Cans paintings for the first time and cemented his place as a Pop Art powerhouse. Previously, Warhol had bridged his commercial and fine art efforts with paintings based on comic strips and advertisements, but he (rightly) felt that style had already been done by Lichtenstein and […] READ THE REST

Your passwords are the key to you. Keeper Unlimited Password Manager makes sure they stay with you. If you write down passwords, use easily crackable passwords like your birthday or recycle the same ones over and over…you’re doing it all wrong. We get it…because remembering several dozen passwords for all your personal and professional logins, accounts and websites is borderline madness. But trust us. You’re leaving yourself open to disaster. And we […] READ THE REST

This precision multi cooker has all of the features of a Sous Vide without the massive price tag For those who have spent years lamenting the fact that they never seem to have any time for simple pleasures like putting together a home-cooked meal…we introduce you to home quarantine. Granted, this probably isn’t the way you wanted to find your way back to the kitchen, but while you’ve got this time, maybe you […] READ THE REST