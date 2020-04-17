If Samuel Beckett was the star of a 70s cop show

Years ago, I published my unified theory on the secret shared universe of the works of Samuel Beckett and the character Sam Beckett from Quantum Leap. Since then, I've had a note in my ongoing list of Cool Story Ideas™ to make an absurdist buddy-cop graphic novel about a crotchety old Samuel Beckett teaming up with a teenage Andre the Giant.
Little did I know that someone had already played around with a similar idea.
This mashup video was put together by a Chicago-based playwright named Danny Thompson. From OpenCulture:
Some twenty five years after Beckett’s death, Thompson---whose credits includethe Complete Lost Works of Samuel Beckett as Found in a Dustbin in Paris in an Envelope (Partially Burned) Labeled: Never to Be Performed. Never. Ever. Ever! Or I'll Sue! I'll Sue From the Grave!!!---repurposed Rosa Veim and Daniel Schmid’s footage of the moody genius wandering around 1969 Berlin into the opening credits of a nonexistent, 70s era Quinn Martin police procedural.
In other words: it's perfect.
Watch the Opening Credits of an Imaginary 70s Cop Show Starring Samuel Beckett [Ayun Halliday / Open Culture]
Beckett's Last Tape; or, Waiting for Quantum Leap [Thom Dunn / Quirk Books]
