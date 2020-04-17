/ Carla Sinclair / 10:18 am Fri Apr 17, 2020

Kayaker who spelled out HELP with sticks was rescued by NYPD helicopter

A kayaker was found early this morning after lighting a fire and spelling out the words HELP with sticks and twigs. An no, he wasn't on some speck of an island in the South Pacific, but rather, a remote island in Jamaica Bay, New York. NYPD Aviation rescued the man, in good condition, who had been missing for 12 hours. Here is their video.