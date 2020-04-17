Kayaker who spelled out HELP with sticks was rescued by NYPD helicopter

A kayaker takes social distancing to the next level. #NYPD Aviation found the uninjured male stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens. Missing for over 12 hours the male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found. pic.twitter.com/cqYqz8tLFG

A kayaker was found early this morning after lighting a fire and spelling out the words HELP with sticks and twigs. An no, he wasn't on some speck of an island in the South Pacific, but rather, a remote island in Jamaica Bay, New York. NYPD Aviation rescued the man, in good condition, who had been missing for 12 hours. Here is their video.

Artist reimagines classic horror films as vintage Disney children's books Swedish artist Daniel Björk is the mad mind behind these wonderfully evil visions of classic horror films reimagined as Disney’s Wonderful World of Reading vintage children’s books. My wish upon a star is that they were real! See more at Björk’s Instagram. READ THE REST

Chill with Henry Rollins in The Cool Quarantine as he shares stories and his record collection Punk rock bard, Henry Rollins, and KCRW have launched The Cool Quarantine, a new online radio program where Henry goes through his record collection and shares stories. The idea is to recreate that vibe of hanging out with friends, spinning some sides, and talking about music, shows, and whatever else pops to mind. One of […] READ THE REST

Bob Dylan just released a 17 minute song about JFK's assassination Bob Dylan just released his first new song in eight years. It’s a 17-minute murder ballad about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. From the lyrics to Murder Most Foul: “It was a dark day in Dallas, November ’63. The day that will live on in infamy. President Kennedy was a-riding high, good day to […] READ THE REST

Save 20% on this dog DNA test kit that includes full genetic screening Between Ancestry, 23 and Me and all the rest of the DNA testing companies out there today, you can uncover incredibly detailed genetic information about yourself, not to mention trace back familial connections potentially hundreds of years. Yet unless pedigree was established at birth, it’s very likely that one member of the family not only […] READ THE REST

Your passwords are the key to you. Keeper Unlimited Password Manager makes sure they stay with you. If you write down passwords, use easily crackable passwords like your birthday or recycle the same ones over and over…you’re doing it all wrong. We get it…because remembering several dozen passwords for all your personal and professional logins, accounts and websites is borderline madness. But trust us. You’re leaving yourself open to disaster. And we […] READ THE REST