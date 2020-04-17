/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:59 am Fri Apr 17, 2020

Man builds smartphone magnifier lens to remove a nasty splinter

YouTuber Chris Notap brushed his hand against his wood fence and got a splinter in his hand. To remove it he made a smartphone magnifier lens for two dollars and used a pair of tweezers to extract the foreign object. This video provides all the graphic details. The extraction portion of the video not for the faint of heart.