Pandemic tourism: Take virtual tours of 12 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings

The #WrightVirtualVisits initiative is a social media collaboration between the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. Over the coming weeks, every Thursday at 12 pm CST, these Wright organizations will be posting to their Instagram accounts short-segment tours of a different Wright-designed house.
So, you'll get the tours in snippets, which you'll be able to see collected all together via the #WrightVirtualVisits Instagram link. One especially cool part of this is that some of the videos will show areas of the buildings you wouldn't normally get to see as part of an in-person tour.
View this post on Instagram
Fallingwater Director Justin Gunther shares a video from his personal archive with Marta Wojcik at the Westcott House. In these difficult times, we can all get some comfort from the beauty found in the places we care about the most. Since Fallingwater is closed to the public and Justin can't share the interior with you in person, he's giving us a glimpse of the exterior of the house and landscape. He looks forward to having Fallingwater back open for you to experience in person soon. For more info, Fallingwater.org. #Fallingwater #WrightVirtualVisits #westcotthouse #franklloydwright #franklloydwrighthouse #architecturetour #architecture
View this post on Instagram
We're excited to share with you a virtual tour of The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park as part of a social media initiative in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Frank Lloyd Wright's Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. Each week we'll share a video tour of another site, highlighting the importance of preserving these landmarks. The Ebsworth Park home is "notable not only for its architectural integrity, but for retaining its original Wright-designed furnishings and fabrics. With a floor plan composed of two intersecting parallelograms, it is considered one of Wright’s most geometrically complex homes. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its significance in American architecture." - - - - - @flw_ebsworthpark @wrighttaliesin @flwunitytemple #WrightVirtualVisits #preservingwhatswright #franklloydwright #flw #usonian #wrightsites #ebsworthpark #missouri #virtualtour #stayhomesavelives #inthistogether #shelterinplace
View this post on Instagram
Heidi Ruehle, Executive Director of the Unity Temple Restoration Foundation in Oak Park, Illinois, invites us to take a behind the scenes look at Heitzman Architects' million-dollar kitchen upgrade. @flwunitytemple - - - #wrightvirtualvisits #preservingwhatswright #franklloydwright #flw #wrightsites #unitytemple #utrf #worldheritagesite #virtualtour #stayhomesavelives #inthistogether #arteverywhere #shelterinplace
Image: Screengrab