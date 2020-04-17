Pandemic tourism: Take virtual tours of 12 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings

The #WrightVirtualVisits initiative is a social media collaboration between the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation. Over the coming weeks, every Thursday at 12 pm CST, these Wright organizations will be posting to their Instagram accounts short-segment tours of a different Wright-designed house.

So, you'll get the tours in snippets, which you'll be able to see collected all together via the #WrightVirtualVisits Instagram link. One especially cool part of this is that some of the videos will show areas of the buildings you wouldn't normally get to see as part of an in-person tour.

Image: Screengrab