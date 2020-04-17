Send inner-home post cards to fellow family shut-ins

Our friend, Lea Redmond, she of the World's Smallest Post Service, has a number of fun little Print + Play paper projects on her website. One of them is a set of printable inner-home post cards: "Greeting from the couch," "...from the yard," "...from the corner of the room," etc. Six cards in all.
These might keep your kids occupied for at least several precious minutes.
Ooo, betrothed comic book nerds, this one’s for you. Mallory McKenney of Wisconsin makes wedding bouquets and boutonnieres by cutting up upcycled comics. From Batman to the Wolverine, and just about any character in between, the Milwaukee crafter can whip up something super for your big day. Before you get all up in arms about […]
I’m so utterly charmed by these intricately-cut paper dresses by Ukranian artist Eugenia Zoloto (and, really, all her work). She has a few of these kirigami pretties up for sale on Etsy, starting at $250. photos via Eugenia Zoloto
David A. Carter and James Diaz’ You Call That Art?! is a great, brief history of modern sculpture that encourages you to make your own! Perfect for middle and high school age students, this book offers a brief look at 10 great 20th-century artists: Auguste Rodin, Constantin Brancusi, Pablo Picasso, Naum Gabo, Alexander Calder, Isamu […]
