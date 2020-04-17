/ David Pescovitz / 11:06 am Fri Apr 17, 2020

Studio Ghibli released magnificent free backgrounds for videoconferencing

Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli has released stunning free backgrounds for videoconferencing software like Zoom. Change your set and setting to Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Castle in the Sky, and four other enchanting film scenes. Download them here: "Studio Ghibli wallpaper that can be used for web conferences"

(via Open Culture)