/ David Pescovitz / 9:09 am Fri Apr 17, 2020

Tape as a COVID-19 design intervention

SkyVille @ Dawson / 16 April 2020

Tape_measures is a fantastic Instagram account of photographs documenting how tape is being used as a design intervention to direct physical distancing in Singapore.

(via Kottke)

Marsiling Drive / 14 April 2020

Serangoon Avenue 3 / 11 April 2020

Ngee Ann City / 6 April 2020

Toilet, Bras Basah Complex / 5 April 2020

