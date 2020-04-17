This NASA joystick used during lunar orbit just sold for $56,000

In 1969, astronaut Richard Gordon used this hand controller to steer the Apollo 12 command and service module Yankee Clipper around the moon while his colleagues frolicked on the lunar surface. The controller, complete with trigger switch, just sold at auction for $56,000. I hope the buyer is using it to mod a vintage Lunar Lander arcade machine. From the RR Auction "Space and Aviation Auction":
...Measuring 2.75″ x 4.75″ x 2.5″ overall, with affixed “Class III, Not For Flight” label and underside of base marked with part numbers: “S/N 16, 10022865-101, 94580.” The controller, with trigger switch, is secured to a walnut 4.75″ x 8″ x 1″ base with upper and lower plaques, “Apollo 12, Nov. 14-24, 1969” and “Rotational Hand Controller,” with handwritten notation to underside: “RG, 93-002b.” This spring-loaded hand controller was used to control pitch, roll, and yaw while Gordon navigated in lunar orbit. In fine condition.
Hey, when life hands you virii, make cosplay. Zoidberg cosplay.
All for the love of Animal Crossing in the coronavirus pandemic.
A Reuters calculation published today shows that more than 150,000 have died of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes.
Between Ancestry, 23 and Me and all the rest of the DNA testing companies out there today, you can uncover incredibly detailed genetic information about yourself, not to mention trace back familial connections potentially hundreds of years. Yet unless pedigree was established at birth, it’s very likely that one member of the family not only […]
If you write down passwords, use easily crackable passwords like your birthday or recycle the same ones over and over…you’re doing it all wrong. We get it…because remembering several dozen passwords for all your personal and professional logins, accounts and websites is borderline madness. But trust us. You’re leaving yourself open to disaster. And we […]
For those who have spent years lamenting the fact that they never seem to have any time for simple pleasures like putting together a home-cooked meal…we introduce you to home quarantine. Granted, this probably isn’t the way you wanted to find your way back to the kitchen, but while you’ve got this time, maybe you […]