This Zoidberg 'Futurama' quarantine cosplay is pretty great

Hey, when life hands you virii, make cosplay. Zoidberg cosplay.
From IMGURian @celestialcosplay, a splendid use of time spent at home, saving lives.
Zoidberg is taking the trash out responsibly, and that's nice, but mostly this is about take-out dinner.
Futurama forever.
Here's my contribution to the Isolation Bin Outing group on Facebook. Except Zoidberg doesn't take bins out, only dinner.
All for the love of Animal Crossing in the coronavirus pandemic.
A Reuters calculation published today shows that more than 150,000 have died of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes.
The novel coronavirus is infecting and killing Black, Latinx, and Native American people in the U.S. at rates shockingly higher than whites, according to state public health data. Mother Jones has a deep data dive into the racial disparities of COVID-19, which examines the many factors that have led to the outbreak hitting Americans of […]
