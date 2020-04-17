/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:20 am Fri Apr 17, 2020

Trump appoints himself leader of the Lockdown Rebellion by Tweeting LIBERATE VIRGINIA MICHIGAN MINNESOTA

Trump has been doing everything he can to undermine what states' governors and his own White House advisors are doing to slow the spread of coronavirus, which has killed over 34,000 people in America at a rate of around 2,000 a day. This time around  Trump, who only yesterday said that restriction should not be lifted yet, seems to be calling for an uprising against governors by encouraging armed protesters in Michigan, Virginia, and Minnesota to "LIBERATE" and "save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!"