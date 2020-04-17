Trump appoints himself leader of the Lockdown Rebellion by Tweeting LIBERATE VIRGINIA MICHIGAN MINNESOTA

Trump has been doing everything he can to undermine what states' governors and his own White House advisors are doing to slow the spread of coronavirus, which has killed over 34,000 people in America at a rate of around 2,000 a day. This time around Trump, who only yesterday said that restriction should not be lifted yet, seems to be calling for an uprising against governors by encouraging armed protesters in Michigan, Virginia, and Minnesota to "LIBERATE" and "save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!"
Liberate America from Trump now. He is leading so many to their deaths.
In 1918, the Spanish Flu also started in March, the majority of deaths occurred during the 2nd wave fall months, after public health officials declined to implement a wartime quarantine.#KeepAmericaClosedpic.twitter.com/5h3tMbWIzQ
— Rachel VIII, Ratchet Queen of Quarantine (@Rachels_Ratchet) April 17, 2020
Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, and Thomas R. Carper have sent a letter to the White House Designated Agency Ethics Official, titled ‘Ensure COVID-19 Decisions Serve the American Public, Not President Trump’s & Jared Kushner’s Financial Interests.
• State propaganda declared insufficiently enthusiastic about regime. —@coreypein Trump’s pissed off at Voice Of America, the United States of America’s official government publication. Must be because the great news reporters at VOA like Steve Herman are doing their jobs.
• In a first, by teleconference • Court will provide live audio feed of arguments to news media Today the United States Supreme Court announced that on May 12, it will hear a dispute over whether Trump’s tax and financial records should be publicly disclosed.
