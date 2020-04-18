More virtual tourism: Take a tour of beautiful Bran Castle in Romania

The gorgeous and enchanting Bran Castle in Bran, Romania has long been associated with Bram Stoker's Dracula. There is no evidence to support any association with the novel and the castle has no real connection to Vlad Tepes, either, the historical Wallachian ruler that Stoker used as inspiration. But the connections have persisted because Bran Castle just looks like it should be Drac's crib (and it's fabulous for tourism).
Now, thanks to Google Maps, you can tour some of the grounds and go from room to room inside of the 14th century stone castle.
If you could look up "Goth Barbie Dream House" in a dictionary, a picture of Bran Castle would come up.
Given my own penchant in the 1980s for black clothing, black eyeliner, and Bauhaus, I was delighted by Dan Adams’s TED-Ed video “A brief history of goths.” And if you find yourself in that delightfully dark place, please enjoy these classics:
The Sisters of Mercy’s classic 1987 beast of gothic bombast, Floodland, will be reissued next month as a 4-LP vinyl box from Rhino records featuring the original album along with three 12-inches from the time. Floodland was the second full-length released under the Sisters name, and at that point the band consisted of founder Andrew […]
[Video Link at Vimeo] Boing Boing pal Richard Metzger produced a series of live artist showcases at SXSW 2012. One of the artists who was new to me from these sessions is Chelsea Wolfe. Richard describes her work: Los Angeles-based Chelsea Wolfe’s intense, artful folk dirges bring to mind a slightly morbid young Joni Mitchell […]
