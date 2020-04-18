More virtual tourism: Take a tour of beautiful Bran Castle in Romania

The gorgeous and enchanting Bran Castle in Bran, Romania has long been associated with Bram Stoker's Dracula. There is no evidence to support any association with the novel and the castle has no real connection to Vlad Tepes, either, the historical Wallachian ruler that Stoker used as inspiration. But the connections have persisted because Bran Castle just looks like it should be Drac's crib (and it's fabulous for tourism).

Now, thanks to Google Maps, you can tour some of the grounds and go from room to room inside of the 14th century stone castle.

If you could look up "Goth Barbie Dream House" in a dictionary, a picture of Bran Castle would come up.

Images: Screengrabs