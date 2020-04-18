UK cop filmed threatening to "make something up" to arrest man

A police officer in Lancashire, England, was filmed threatening to falsify charges when challenged on why he was detaining a man: "I'll lock you up.... We'll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?"
The BBC reports that the Lancashire force will apologize to the man and will investigate the unnamed officer.
"We are already aware of footage circulating on social media regarding an officer's actions during an incident in Accrington yesterday," it tweeted.
"It is clear from the footage the member of the public deserves an apology, which we will attempt to provide him with today."
