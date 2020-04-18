Zone out with 10 hours of ambient footage from Dr. Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum

On April 16, Marvel live streamed 10 hours of "footage" from outside Dr. Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, which you can now watch in its entirety on YouTube. It's kind of like a Lovecraftian YuleLog, with spooky sounds and energy demons and ghastly spirits peeking through the windows.

It's also kind of like going outside, but without actually going outside, and somehow less terrifying (but still kind of eerie).