Enter now for your chance to win a $1000 gift card to DoorDash

It should come as no surprise, but it turns out food delivery and delivery services are among the silver lining success stories of our homebound pandemic lifestyle.

Researchers at Civic Science found that 22 percent of U.S. adults had food delivered last week, a sharp rise from 19 percent just the week before. And while younger and more affluent customers have traditionally been the biggest users of home delivery services, new figures show more parents are jumping on-board the convenience of local restaurant fare without the hassle. And it never hurts to support financially impacted local businesses during this time either.

With all that in mind, we want to keep you fed while you pump dollars into your local community by giving you $1,000 worth of DoorDash home delivery in the $1,000 DoorDash Gift Card Giveaway.

Of course, you already know DoorDash, who can immediately zip meals and other treats from dozens of your local restaurant favorites right to your door. Well, we want to give you $1,000 of DoorDash fun money to eat up right.

Heck, even for a family of four, $1,000 in DoorDash deliveries can supply tasty dinners for a month. DoorDash even lets you set up all your own delivery preferences, so if you’d rather the driver just drop off your meal and ring the bell to minimize interaction, you can.

All you need to do to make this $1,000 of culinary highlights yours is to sign up. No purchase needed. Putting your name on the basic entry form and hitting send is all you’ve gotta do.

If you’re selected in the random drawing, we’ll immediately get the gift card over into your hungry, little hands.

You can even help boost your chances by getting someone you know 21 years of age or older to enter as well. That’ll earn you a second entry in the sweepstakes.

Don’t miss out on your shot...registration ends soon. Good luck!