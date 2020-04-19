Jim Carrey stars in... The Shining

"Hi, Lloyd. Little slow tonight, isn't it?"
Deepfake auteur Ctrl Shift Face presents Jim Carrey in... The Shining.
(Thanks, Jeff Cross!)
This footage was captured from a demo tape used by home entertainment dealers showing off the high quality of the new D-Theater (D-VHS) digital video recording. Enabling the recording and display of HD content, D-Theater/D-VHS was the VHS videocassette format’s last gasp. From Youtube Pedant: In 2002 D-Theater launched in the US – the dealers […]
Excellent editing chops by Austin-based video post-production house Cut to Black.
Shardcore (previously) writes, "I took Godley & Creme's seminal 1985 video and sent it through a StyleGAN network."
