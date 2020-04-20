Every coronavirus-era commercial is the same

This video shows recent TV ads for all the usual stuff. There are sad pianos, somber voice-overs, but still, all the same, buy a car. Ad agencies are all cranking out the same maudlin haunted bullshit because they can't think of any other way to market things during a pandemic. Many use uncannily similar language, too.

There's one pair which appear to have the same tragedy tune: a reminder that if you're licensing the top result for a simple seach term from a music library, you should pay extra to own it outright.