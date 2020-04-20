‘I’m not going to be ruled by commonsense precautions’ — comedian Brent Terhune spoofs MAGA 'rona ralliers

“They want us to where a face mask??? I DONT THANK SO.”

“I'm not gonna be ruled by common sense precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy!”

Brent Terhune does a very good Southern Redneck Guy Who Watches Fox News, and he's recently taken on the MAGA/White Nationalist/???? types gathering in weird astroturfy rallies around the U.S., which may or may not be funded by some political group or something.

More of Brent's very spot-on recent work below.

‘I’m not going to be ruled by commonsense precautions’ — Comedian @BrentTerhune hilariously spoofed Trump supporters who refuse to wear masks pic.twitter.com/CIiBDsXWAj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2020