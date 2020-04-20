‘I’m not going to be ruled by commonsense precautions’ — comedian Brent Terhune spoofs MAGA 'rona ralliers

“They want us to where a face mask??? I DONT THANK SO.”
“I'm not gonna be ruled by common sense precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy!”
Brent Terhune does a very good Southern Redneck Guy Who Watches Fox News, and he's recently taken on the MAGA/White Nationalist/???? types gathering in weird astroturfy rallies around the U.S., which may or may not be funded by some political group or something.
deMilked posted a fine selection of the “50 Weirdest Stock Photos You Won’t Be Able To Unsee.” Many more at Bored Panda’s archival post “177 Completely WTF Stock Photos You Won’t Be Able To Unsee.” And for a constant stream, there’s always r/WTFStockPhotos! (via Kottke)
Director and actor Wes Tank drops some Dr. Seuss knowledge over Dr. Dre instrumentals. From Fox in Sox by Dr. Seuss: When a fox is in the bottle where the tweetle beetles battle with their paddles in a puddle on a noodle-eating poodle, THIS is what they call… …a tweetle beetle noodle poodle bottled paddled […]
Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […]
With everything happening these days, it seems like celebrating anything on April 20th — otherwise known as 420 — might feel a bit…unorthodox. Maybe celebrating isn’t even the right word for this quasi-holiday. Maybe it’s more of a solemn observance of a day that means so much to so many. In honor of 420, we […]
It should come as no surprise, but it turns out food delivery and delivery services are among the silver lining success stories of our homebound pandemic lifestyle. Researchers at Civic Science found that 22 percent of U.S. adults had food delivered last week, a sharp rise from 19 percent just the week before. And while […]